Investigation launched following incident at Sheringham v Wymondham football game

Wymondham Town FC players on the pitch at Sheringham during Saturday's game. Picture: ROBERT WALKLEY Archant

Norfolk Football Association is investigating after an incident at a game between Sheringham and Wymondham Town.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wymondham Town FC players on the pitch at Sheringham during Saturday's game. Picture: ROBERT WALKLEY Wymondham Town FC players on the pitch at Sheringham during Saturday's game. Picture: ROBERT WALKLEY

The incident, which alledgedly involved a number of Wymondham players and spectators, took place in the second half of the Sheringham home game.

Matt Carpenter, football services manager at Norfolk FA said: “We have received reports relating to an incident that occurred between players and spectators at the Sheringham vs Wymondham Town fixture on Saturday, December 1.

“We have therefore opened an investigation into this matter and are currently collating evidence to establish the facts behind what has happened to enable us to determine what action we will be taking regarding this.”

At that point in the game, Wmyomdham were down 3-1, but went onto win the encounter 3-4.