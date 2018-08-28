Search

Advanced search

Investigation launched following incident at Sheringham v Wymondham football game

PUBLISHED: 17:05 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:05 03 December 2018

Wymondham Town FC players on the pitch at Sheringham during Saturday's game. Picture: ROBERT WALKLEY

Wymondham Town FC players on the pitch at Sheringham during Saturday's game. Picture: ROBERT WALKLEY

Archant

Norfolk Football Association is investigating after an incident at a game between Sheringham and Wymondham Town.

Wymondham Town FC players on the pitch at Sheringham during Saturday's game. Picture: ROBERT WALKLEYWymondham Town FC players on the pitch at Sheringham during Saturday's game. Picture: ROBERT WALKLEY

The incident, which alledgedly involved a number of Wymondham players and spectators, took place in the second half of the Sheringham home game.

Matt Carpenter, football services manager at Norfolk FA said: “We have received reports relating to an incident that occurred between players and spectators at the Sheringham vs Wymondham Town fixture on Saturday, December 1.

“We have therefore opened an investigation into this matter and are currently collating evidence to establish the facts behind what has happened to enable us to determine what action we will be taking regarding this.”

At that point in the game, Wmyomdham were down 3-1, but went onto win the encounter 3-4.

Most Read

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Estate agent arrested in fraud investigation

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant

Suspected drink driver five times over limit stopped driving along path

A drink driver was stopped driving along the path on Jubilee Way in Lowestoft. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police

New Norfolk safari park given go-ahead

Edward Pope, who has bee given permission to convert quarry workings into a safari park Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Video ‘You could’ve killed someone’: Man five times drink-drive limit careered along town centre pavement in BMW

A drink driver was stopped driving along the path on Jubilee Way in Lowestoft. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police

Video Milkshake star set to sprinkle a little magic in panto debut

Festive fun at The Forum Christmas tree switch on with Kiera-Nicole Brennan, who is the Genie from Norwich Theatre Royal’s Aladdin. Photo: Zoe Ford, The Forum

New Norfolk safari park given go-ahead

Edward Pope, who has bee given permission to convert quarry workings into a safari park Picture: Ian Burt

Estate agent arrested in fraud investigation

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast