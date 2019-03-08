Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Investigations are continuing today into a fierce fire which gutted a house and damaged a neighbouring property.

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a house in Snettisham. Picture: Chris Bishop Firefighters tackle a blaze at a house in Snettisham. Picture: Chris Bishop

The cause of the blaze, which tore through a semi-detached home in Snettisham, has not yet been established.

It destroyed the entire contents of both floors of the property, while most of the roof collapsed along with a rear conservatory.

Part of the roof of the house next door also collapsed as the flames spread.

Neighbours said they heard alarms and saw smoke coming from the property, on Longview Close, on Saturday morning, before the house was engulfed in flames.

Damage to the property on Longview Close, Snettisham Picture: Chris Bishop Damage to the property on Longview Close, Snettisham Picture: Chris Bishop

David Wakefield, 26, who lives across the street, said: “It went up quick. As soon as you saw the black smoke coming out that was it. Ten minutes later, there were flames billowing out of the front.”

Warren McShane, who also lives nearby, said: “It was like a mushroom cloud going up, there were flames coming out of the windows.”

Some 40 firefighters from across west Norfolk took more than an hour to extinguish the blaze using hosereel jets, breathing apparatus and an aerial ladder.

An elderly man living in the property was taken to hospital for treatment, while a female neighbour was also evacuated as the fire spread to her house.

The house on Longview Close, Snettisham, which was damaged by fire Picture: Chris Bishop The house on Longview Close, Snettisham, which was damaged by fire Picture: Chris Bishop

Station manager Terry Pinto, from Norfolk Fire Service, said: “We were met with a well-developed house fire about 8.30am.

“Because of the spread to a neighbouring property, it’s been a difficult incident to deal with.

“We’re going to be on the scene for a number of hours making sure the fire is fully extinguished and to carry out our own fire investigation.”

Police also attended the scene, but a spokesman for the Norfolk force said there were no reports of anyone being trapped.

Firefighters battle the blaze from above Picture: Chris Bishop Firefighters battle the blaze from above Picture: Chris Bishop

The main Lynn Road was closed for more than an hour at the junction with Longview Close.

Mr Wakefield’s father Philip set up a stand outside the family property to serve tea, coffee and biscuits to the firefighters.

“They are working so hard, bless them,” he said. “They are doing a wonderful job and have come from all parts of the county, from Terrington St John, Fakenham and King’s Lynn.”