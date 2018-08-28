Video

Woman released under investigation as enquiries continue into fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates. Archant

A man remains in custody while a woman has been released under investigation as enquiries continue into a fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth.

The man in his 60s and woman in her 50s, both from the Great Yarmouth area, had been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said detectives are continuing to investigate the murder.

The woman has been questioned and released under investigation.

Police were called to a property in South Market Road at 10.20pm on Wednesday following reports a man had been stabbed.

On arrival, officers found a man in his 50s with serious injuries. He was taken to James Paget Hospital but died shortly after arrival.

A post mortem is being carried out this afternoon and a police cordon remains in place at the address.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.