Hospital to investigate death of six-month-old girl

03 January, 2020 - 06:30
Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

A hospital will investigate what happened before the death of a six-month-old girl just days after she was diagnosed with bronchiolitis on Christmas Day.

Erika Denton, the medical director at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), said they would look into what happened prior to the death of Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle.

Ms Denton said hospital staff offered their sympathies to Felicity-Jane's parents, Kurtis Eagle and Abbie Jackson, who live in Mileham.

She said: "Our deepest condolences go out to Kurtis and Abbie following their loss.

"A full investigation will take place into what happened in partnership with Felicity-Jane's family and we will be liaising with them directly to answer any questions they have during this very difficult time."

Felicity-Jane, who was born premature at 33 weeks with a hole in the heart, was suffering from breathing problems and coughing on Christmas Day. Her parents took her to the hospital that evening, and she was seen at the Children's Assessment Unit, which is part of the children's hospital at NNUH.

The medical team removed some mucus from her chest and lungs and told her parents she had bronchiolitis. She was sent home early on Boxing Day and died around 4am on December 28.

Mr Eagle, 23, said they were told Felicity-Jane would get worse before she got better.

Miss Jackson, 20, said they would wait to see what the hospital's investigation would bring before considering any further action.

She said they had been overwhelmed by the support they had been given by members of the public.

Miss Jackson said: "Everyone has been amazing - I never expected so much. Even people we don't know have messaged us."

She said their daughter's death had left them feeling hollow.

"We're still really shocked," Miss Jackson said. "We went to see her today at the hospital, and you just walk in and feel empty."

A fundraising appeal to help the family cover the cost of Felicity-Jane's funeral has so far raised more than £2,300 and can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/Felicity-Jane. The funeral will take place at St Nicholas church in Dereham on Thursday, January 16 at 11am.

