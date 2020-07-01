Search

Investigation into cause of Budgens fire still ongoing

PUBLISHED: 16:02 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 01 July 2020

The fire at Budgens in Holt. Picture: Lee Smith

Archant

An investigation into the cause of a fire that destroyed Budgens in Holt is still ongoing.

The damage after the devastating fire at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe damage after the devastating fire at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More than 100 firefighters worked through the night to quell the flames and stop the blaze at the popular store spreading to other buildings on Saturday, June 20.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “The investigation is ongoing, and we’re reliant on further work to determine the exact cause.”

Community leaders have rallied round to support those involved.

And a clap was held on Saturday, June 27 thanking Budgens staff for their help over the years.

MORE: Dozens attend clap for Budgens’ heroes following fire

Meanwhile, more than £6,991 has been raised in a crowdfunder page set up to support staff and to thank them for their help.

No-one was hurt in the fire at the building, in Kerridge Way, which also housed the town’s only post office.

If you can help, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/raising-funds-for-staff-at-budgens-of-holt

