Investigation into cause of Budgens fire still ongoing
PUBLISHED: 16:02 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 01 July 2020
An investigation into the cause of a fire that destroyed Budgens in Holt is still ongoing.
More than 100 firefighters worked through the night to quell the flames and stop the blaze at the popular store spreading to other buildings on Saturday, June 20.
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “The investigation is ongoing, and we’re reliant on further work to determine the exact cause.”
Community leaders have rallied round to support those involved.
And a clap was held on Saturday, June 27 thanking Budgens staff for their help over the years.
Meanwhile, more than £6,991 has been raised in a crowdfunder page set up to support staff and to thank them for their help.
No-one was hurt in the fire at the building, in Kerridge Way, which also housed the town’s only post office.
If you can help, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/raising-funds-for-staff-at-budgens-of-holt
