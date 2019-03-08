Video

intu Chapelfield welcomes Christmas addition

Intu Elves Tinks and Head Elf excited to donate presents to the Age UK giving box. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

intu Chapelfield has welcomed its latest addition.

A supersized present box has taken pride of place at intu Chapelfield along the St Stephen's Arcade mall outside shop Tiger and has kicked off the festive cheer.

The box, which will be in the shopping centre from November 11 to December 8, hopes to be filled to the brim with donations from customers which will be handed over to charity Age UK as part of the Giving Box appeal.

The presents will be given out to older people at risk of isolation and loneliness over the Christmas period as well as people living with dementia at the Marion Day Centre in Norwich.

Along with raising awareness of loneliness, the aim of the appeal is let older people know that someone is thinking of them and to help raise a smile this festive season.

intu Chapelfield is asking visitors to donate whatever they can afford.