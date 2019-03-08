Search

Advanced search

Video

intu Chapelfield welcomes Christmas addition

PUBLISHED: 18:30 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:30 11 November 2019

Intu Elves Tinks and Head Elf excited to donate presents to the Age UK giving box. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Intu Elves Tinks and Head Elf excited to donate presents to the Age UK giving box. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

intu Chapelfield has welcomed its latest addition.

From left to right: Dan Skipper and Nicolette Neile of Age UK, Tinks and Head Elf, and Rebecca Downie and Sheridan Smith of Intu. Pictured here in front of the Age UK giving box. Picture: Ella WilkinsonFrom left to right: Dan Skipper and Nicolette Neile of Age UK, Tinks and Head Elf, and Rebecca Downie and Sheridan Smith of Intu. Pictured here in front of the Age UK giving box. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A supersized present box has taken pride of place at intu Chapelfield along the St Stephen's Arcade mall outside shop Tiger and has kicked off the festive cheer.

The box, which will be in the shopping centre from November 11 to December 8, hopes to be filled to the brim with donations from customers which will be handed over to charity Age UK as part of the Giving Box appeal.

Intu Elves Tinks and Head Elf excited to donate presents to the Age UK giving box. Picture: Ella WilkinsonIntu Elves Tinks and Head Elf excited to donate presents to the Age UK giving box. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The presents will be given out to older people at risk of isolation and loneliness over the Christmas period as well as people living with dementia at the Marion Day Centre in Norwich.

Along with raising awareness of loneliness, the aim of the appeal is let older people know that someone is thinking of them and to help raise a smile this festive season.

Dan Skipper, Chief Executive of Age UK Norwich, outside the giving box in intu Chapelfield. Picture: Ella WilkinsonDan Skipper, Chief Executive of Age UK Norwich, outside the giving box in intu Chapelfield. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

intu Chapelfield is asking visitors to donate whatever they can afford.

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

New restaurant launches at golf club – and it’s open to non-members

The Stables restaurant at the Royal Norwich golf club has just opened. Pic: Royal Norwich golf club

Man loses everything after fire destroys his home

The aftermath of a workshop fire in Tacolneston. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Argos closing store and re-opening in supermarket

Argos is set to move into Sainsbury's Picture: Sainsbury's

‘Mistakes happen, he is still a good player’ – Canaries winger defends Buendia after costly error

Onel Hernandez couldn't force a breakthrough for Norwich City during Friday's home defeat to Watford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists