Introducing Norfolk's new deputy lieutenants

Norman Lamb at his home in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

They are people of all ages and from all walks of life but they have one thing in common. A passion for Norfolk and its people. Derek James introduces us to the new deputy lieutenants

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jake Humphrey. Picture: Supplied by the Lord Lieutenants Office Jake Humphrey. Picture: Supplied by the Lord Lieutenants Office

There are eleven of them. A team of men and women who have so much to give and they have just been given the royal seal of approval to represent this glorious county of ours.

Deputy lieutenants support the work of the lieutenancy and represent the lord-lieutenant at all kinds of events and functions across Norfolk.

The lord-lieutenant, Lady Dannatt said she was delighted that Her Majesty The Queen has confirmed these appointments.

"Norfolk is very lucky to have so many dedicated deputy lieutenants across the county and I am sure these new appointees will carry out their duties with equal distinction in the years ahead," she added.

Dr Marian Prinsley. Picture: Supplied by the Lord Lieutenants Office Dr Marian Prinsley. Picture: Supplied by the Lord Lieutenants Office

At the moment there are 49 DLs across the county. Let's a look at the latest recruits.

Dr Rose Barnes.

Phillippa Taylor. Picture: Supplied by the Lord Lieutenants Office Phillippa Taylor. Picture: Supplied by the Lord Lieutenants Office

Born in Kenya, Rose arrived in Norfolk in 1983, working as a GP in South Norfolk. Following retirement, she is developing a volunteering role with the Norfolk Reading Project in supporting children with their reading skills. She is also engaging with the St Martin's Housing charity, hoping to provide a hands-on role.

Group Captain Stewart Blackburn MBE.

Served in the RAF for more than 40 years he is chairman of Veterans Norfolk, chairman of Costessey and District Royal British Legion and former vice-chairman of Norfolk County Royal British Legion.

He has worked exclusively in the voluntary sector.

Mrs Jane Cator.

She is involved in many charitable causes and is a Trustee of St Helen's of Ranworth PCC, known as the Cathedral of the Broads. She is a Trustee for the Ranworth Trust amd an ambassador for Cancer Research UK and is part of the Norwich Soup Movement which feeds the homeless.

Mr Jake Humphrey.

One of the best known and best loved gentlemen in the whole of Norfolk. Using his one million followers on social media, he continues to follow his passion of promoting, supporting and improving Norfolk. A patron of Break and a trustee of the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation. He has also raised £1M for Children Cancer Charity, CLIC Sargent.

You may also want to watch:

The Rev Matthew Hutton.

Born in Norwich he was brought up on the family farm at Langley which he now manages. A retired solicitor, author and lecturer he has been a part-time ordained Minister in the Church of England since 2014, currently serving at St Barnabas Church, Norwich. He has a particular interest in caring for ex-offenders, being a mentor with and chair of trustees of Community Chaplaincy Norwich which supports ex-offenders.

Sir Norman Lamb.

One of our most popular and highly respected former MPs. He served the people of North Norfolk from 2001 and 2019 and held a number of key posts. He awarded a knighthood for his services to mental health and is a patron of a number of charities. Last year he launched the Norman Lamb Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund.

Lt. Col Mark Nicholas MBE.

He trained at Sandhurst before joining the Royal Anglian Regiment. On returning to the county he became director of the Royal Norfolk Show and the founding director of Norfolk Skills and Careers Festival for young people. He is the CEO of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal to raise £12.5m for a new hospice.

Mr Nicholas Pratt.

A farmer, landowner and agricultural contractor at Ryston, near Downham Market. He is a trustee of the King's Lynn Minster, Norfolk Community Foundation as well as other voluntary roles. He was High Sheriff of Norfolk in 2015/16.

Dr Marian Prinsley.

Born in South Africa and brought up in Swaziland until the age of 14, when she attended school in the UK. She is an educational psychologist and has lived in Norfolk since 1996 and has been a member of the Norwich Hebrew Congregation. She is passionate about interfaith activities and works hard to further the cause of religious tolerance. She is currently the Sheriff of Norwich.

Mrs Phillippa Taylor.

A partner in a Norfolk farming business at Starston near Harleston, she hosted the Waveney Harries Pony Club for 15 years and serves at President of Harleston Magpies Hockey Club. She is also the local president of St John Ambulance.

Mr Han Yang Yap.

He qualified as a solicitor in Singapore, Hong Kong and the UK. Before moving to Norfolk he was General Counsel of Reuters. He actively supports the arts in the county and sits on the Board of Trustees of the Norwich Theatre Royal with a focus on development work. He is also involved in fundraising for his local Parochial Church Counsel and the Norwich Churches Trust.

Men and women all from very different backgrounds but all with one thing in common...a love of Norfolk and its people. We wish them well