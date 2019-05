In conversation with the new Bishop of Norwich: 'I prayed for Norwich City Football Club...'

The new Bishop of Norwich Rt Rev Graham Usher. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He’s the youngest diocesan bishop in the Church of England in one of the oldest diocese in the country, a keen bee-keeper and environmentalist and Norwich City Football Club’s newest fan – meet the Right Reverend Graham Usher, the new Bishop of Norwich