Special Report
We need YOU! Vote for the women doing exceptional things in your area
- Credit: Getty Images
Every single day, we are proud to celebrate the achievements of others – especially the women across the region making great and positive contributions.
Ahead of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), which takes place on Tuesday, March 8, we are handing over the reins to our readers in the search for Norfolk and Waveney’s best.
It is a day that has been marked for more than 100 years, and for this year’s celebrations the theme of “break the bias” is at the heart of it.
The idea behind the day is to move towards a more gender-equal world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.
And now we want to know who is creating a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive, right here in Norfolk and Waveney.
You can help us highlight the women who are doing just that by filling in our online Google form at: https://bit.ly/3Hz11Ii
With your help, we can showcase the women making a great and positive contribution to our lives and honour the numerous inspirational acts being carried out in the county today.
Do you know someone who deserves to be recognised for their successes, leadership, and inspiration that they provide for others?
What makes someone inspiring to you will, of course, be subjective - but as long as that individual has inspired you, then that makes them worth celebrating in our book.
We are looking for nominations from all backgrounds, sectors, and environments.
To nominate someone, fill in our quick and easy form here. Voting closes this Sunday (March 6).
- Email donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk with any queries.