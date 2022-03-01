When you can see the International Space Station in the coming weeks

The International Space Station will be visible until March 10 - Credit: Jason Alexander/citizenside.com

The International Space Station will be visible over the UK in the coming weeks.

According to NASA, the station will be visible from Tuesday, March 1, to Thursday, March 10.

The viewing period will be between one and seven minutes on the following dates:

March 1 - 4.30am from the east and 6am from the west

March 2 - 3.45am from the east and 5.15am from the west

March 3 - 4.30am from the northeast

March 4 - 3.45am from the east and 5.15am from the west

March 5 - 4.30am from the southeast

March 6 - 3.45am from the southeast and 5.20am from the west

March 7 - 4.30am from the south

March 8 - 3.45am from the southeast and 5.20am from the southwest

March 9 - 4.30am from the south

March 10 - 3.45am from southeast and 5.20am from the southwest.

The International Space Station is a modular artificial satellite in a low orbit of Earth.

It is a multinational project involving five space agencies: NASA from the United States, Roscosmos from Russia, JAXA from Japan, ESA from Europe and CSA from Canada.