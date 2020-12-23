International Space Station to fly over Norfolk

Published: 11:04 AM December 23, 2020 Updated: 11:59 AM December 23, 2020

The International Space Station will be visible from Norfolk this Christmas. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Darryl Fonseka

Things might feel gloomy this festive period, but NASA's International Space Station is set to bring some light to Norfolk's skies.

The International Space Station is the third brightest object in the sky and is easy to spot if you know when to keep your eyes peeled.

According to the NASA website, it has been possible to spot the International Space Station over Norfolk since December 14.

On December 24, the station will be visible at 6.15am from Norfolk for a total of four minutes. NASA estimates the station will appear 38 degrees above the horizon.

At 7.03am on Christmas Day, the space station will be visible for five minutes at 29 degrees above the horizon.

NASA states the horizon is at zero degrees while directly overhead is ninety degrees.

For more information on the International Space Station sightings, you can visit the NASA website here.