Interlude Fringe in Norwich goes down a storm with audiences

PUBLISHED: 18:45 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:45 13 September 2020

Interlude Fringe is a six-week programme of live shows in a big top tent in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON



Audiences have been treated to a host of unforgettable performances by local artists at Interlude Fringe in Norwich.

Interlude Fringe is a six-week programme of live shows in a big top tent in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Picture shows performers Ivan Wilkinson and Joshua Gould. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

The one-day spectacular, which was a collaboration between Norwich Theatre Royal and Norwich Fringe, was held in Chapelfield Gardens on Sunday.

It was the latest in line of a six-week programme of live shows taking place in the city centre park, called Interlude, which has already seen stars such as Jimmy Carr and Karl Minns perform.

Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

This event, though, threw the spotlight on artists from across Norwich with an aim of reconnecting the community together.

Shows included theatre, performance poetry and acoustic music acts.

Picture shows performing act ministers of Grace. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Kicking off the proceedings was ‘Ministers of Grace: The Unauthorised Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters’ by Jordan Monsell.

People were in raptures over the show by REDuck ProDUCKtions, which had its world premiere at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe to a sell-out run and received five star reviews at both Edinburgh and the 2019 Adelaide Fringe.

Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Afterwards, there was a brilliant performance by Salman Toheed at the acoustic stage followed by poetry from Piers Harrison-Reid and the co-founder of Grape Arts, Poppy Stevens.

Laughter was heard across the park while the show ‘Pretty Funny’ was running.

Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

The variety show starred musical comedian, Jenny Beake, Norwich-based performers Ciara Jack and Trish Dunn and multi-award winning Welsh stand up comedian Jenny Collier.

Closing the day was the Amplify Theatre and Film company’s performance of ‘Bodily Functions and Where To Find Them’.

Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival smash hit combines real life stories with comedy to explore our bodies and the stigma surrounding them.

A second phase of Interlude has also been announced at the University of East Anglia, called Interlude@UEA.

Acting as a focal point for the UEA to welcome new and returning students, it will be held from September 25 to October 10.

The line-up is due to be announced in the coming days.

Interlude at Chapelfield is running until Sunday September, 20.

For more information visit www.norwichtheatre.org/your-visit/interlude/

Interlude Fringe is a six-week programme of live shows in a big top tent in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Picture shows performers Ivan Wilkinson and Joshua Gould. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON