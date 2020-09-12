‘Inspiring’ Zara hailed for remarkable recovery from life-threatening injuries

Four years on from a horrific car crash, Zara Dyer (centre) hands over the equipment bought for the Livability, Icanho Christian Charity at their Waveney Brain Injury rehabilitation centre in Bungay, which helped with her recovery. Pictures: Mick Howes

A woman who suffered horrific injuries in a car crash abroad four years ago has thanked the charity who helped her rehabilitation by presenting them with vital equipment to aid others.

Zara Dyer, 33, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash on September 3, 2016.

Miss Dyer was working as a scuba diving instructor in Grand Cayman when she suffered a seizure at the wheel that led to her crashing into a wall and resulted in long-term brain damage.

Her injuries included a broken neck, complete paralysis on her right hand side and six bleeds on the brain.

But after spending more than a month in hospital abroad, and having undergone an intensive programme of treatment and rehabilitation ever since, she learnt to walk and talk all over again.

Miss Dyer’s remarkable recuperation led to her setting up the 3 Million Steps charity with her partner, Ian Brown, to support others recovering from brain injury.

The duo completed a major 150-day challenge last year as they walked from John O’Groats to Lands End to raise funds for the charity.

And now, four years on from the crash, Miss Dyer officially handed over the equipment bought for the Livability, Icanho Christian Charity at their Waveney Brain Injury rehabilitation centre in Bungay, which helped with her recovery.

Receiving the equipment, Rachel Baynes, a physiotherapist clinical specialist at Livability Icanho said: “I worked with Zara for a couple of years to help with her recovery from her brain injury and in return Zara has been fundraising for equipment for us at Icanho.

“Zara is an inspiring person to work with, she is so determined and to walk from John O’Groats to Lands End was such an immense achievement.

“At Waveney we have about 10 clients and in our other Stowmarket centre we have another 20 clients.

“We are a specialist interdisciplinary team that covers speech therapy, psychology and occupational therapy and we work closely together to provide holistic treatment for people to really optimise their full recovery after brain injury.”

Miss Dyer, a former Carlton Colville Primary, Gisleham Middle and Sir John Leman High School student, said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to help all the clients at Livability and people in the local area who might find themselves in a similar situation to mine.

“The charity has been a success and people of all ages have been contacting me from all over the country with brain injuries themselves.

“We can share our experiences and help to point them in the right direction.

“Our charity is there to help them to get support.

“I would like to thank everyone for their donations, support and for making this positive impact on the recovery of so many people.”

Her partner Ian Brown said: “We are really pleased to be able to hand over equipment which totals approximately £12,000 in value and which came from the charity walk.

“Included in that was a pledge of money from Bungay Lions who very kindly supported us and enabled us to purchase a treadmill which will stay here in Bungay to be used at this satellite centre.”

Michael Gardiner, past president of Bungay Lions Club, said: “Ian and Zara are both members of our club and we are more than happy to support this particular cause as it is based in Bungay so we are helping people in the local area.“

Mrs Baynes added: “The treadmill is fantastic and will enable us to really optimise our patients’ recovery in terms of improving their gait, their walking and enabling them to get out in the community again.

“The other specialist equipment also helps to optimise muscle recovery.”

Last year Rachel Baynes’ daughters, Rosie, nine, and Alice, eight, who attend Harleston Primary Academy, completed three million steps with their schoolmates around their school playground as they raising money for the charity.

Now, on November 1, the two girls are embarking on a three million centimetres – about 18-miles – charity bike ride.

The sponsored ride, in aid of the 3 Million Steps charity, will take place in Thetford Forest.

Miss Dyer and Mr Brown’s next fundraising event will be a virtual marathon – as they intend to walk 26.2 miles over the weekend of September 19-20.

Next Saturday, September 19 they will walk around Loddon and Chedgrave, starting and finishing at the White Horse public house.

Then on Sunday, September 20 they will walk around Lowestoft, starting and finishing at The Thatched Cottage café.