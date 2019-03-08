Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

New lease of life for Lowestoft community centre

PUBLISHED: 16:01 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 14 June 2019

Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor and Inspire Suffolk CEO Terry Baxter open the refurbished Colville House. PHOTO: Inspire Suffolk

Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor and Inspire Suffolk CEO Terry Baxter open the refurbished Colville House. PHOTO: Inspire Suffolk

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

A community centre which has been used by generations of Lowestoft families has been given a new lease of life.

Inspire Suffolk have unveiled their refurbished new venue at Colville House. PHOTO: Inspire SuffolkInspire Suffolk have unveiled their refurbished new venue at Colville House. PHOTO: Inspire Suffolk

Colville House, on School Road, has been taken over by Inspire Suffolk, a charity supporting young people and children across the county.

Six years ago, the Colville House Trust saved the centre from closure to continue provided a key facility for the town, including the Colville House Youth Club which has been running since the 1950s and will continue under Inspire Suffolk's portfolio of services.

Terry Baxter, CEO of Inspire Suffolk, said: "For some time, we have delivered our programme at Colville House and, during our time at the venue, it had become clear that we were a charity that could help take on the legacy of the Colville House Trust and its trustees, ensuring the continued provision of a community hub for the local area and beyond.

"Our team and local supporters have been working hard to renovate the site over the past few months and we are really excited about the opportunities ahead for the local community."

The refurbished Colville House in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Inspire SuffolkThe refurbished Colville House in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Inspire Suffolk

You may also want to watch:

The trustees involved in saving the centre in 2013 have also been recognised with refurbished rooms named in their honour at the site.

Brian Hunter, chair of the trust, said: "It is a very real pleasure to have been able to work with Inspire Suffolk in a process which will not only allow present users of Colville House to continue, but also will bring about an enhancing and sustainable position for the future.

"We wish Inspire Suffolk every success for the future and thank everyone involved in their support."

Inspire Suffolk aim to help young people build confidence, learn new skills and progress onto a positive future. They have delivered their Prince's Trust programme in the town for over eight years, often at Colville House, where they will now extend their services.

Opening the refurbished centre, Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor said: "Anything that helps to give children a wider view of the world is wonderful and the town council are totally supportive of local organisations doing good work."

Keith Robinson, who represents Oulton Broad on East Suffolk council, said: "Inspire Suffolk do an excellent job and the clubs and groups who meet here have such an important space, and that is great for our area."

Most Read

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after elderly woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Tenant slapped with whopping bill from landlord for office she left years ago

Yvonne Astley. Pic: Archant.

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

‘I think maybe it was a bit unfair’ - Spurs loan flop on his time at Norwich City

Marcus Edwards during his one and only appearance for Norwich, against Fulham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after elderly woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Eat your dinner in an East Anglian jungle!

Amelia Browne Urban Jungle Cafe director, Josh Dawson, chef and Nelson Francisco, executive chef Picture: Rachel Bannon

‘We’re having a difficult time as it is’ - Fears EIGHT weeks of roadworks will cut village in half

Nine weeks of roadworks are to be carried out on Plumstead Road in Thorpe EndPHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Ashton backs ‘special’ City to spring an upset

Daniel Farke is onto something special at Norwich City for Dean Ashton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists