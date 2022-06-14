OPINION:  Inspiration can come from history... or from the present day

Opinion

Inspiration. It’s defined as the process of being mentally stimulated to do or feel something. I am always looking for inspiration and things that make me smile. Whether it be people, nature or animals there is always something to brighten each day.

For example, just the other day I saw an elderly couple walking down the street holding hands and it was such a beautiful image. For a split second I thought 'that will be me and Mr G one day”'. But then I thought 'na, he’s not the holding hands in the street type'.

If it does happen occasionally it’s because I am holding his hand so tightly he can’t get away which always makes him laugh. I would say Mr G is more of a ‘random little surprises of my favourite food’ or ‘fixing my polytunnel’ type. That’s more like him!

This evening I shall be taking to the stage at Norwich Arts Centre for the first of my shows telling the story of the late iconic South African woman and singer who was known as Mama Afrika.

I remember hearing her voice when I was a child growing up in Zimbabwe and how she inspired me to become a musician.

I had always wondered how she had made such a successful career in a field which was so male-dominated at the time and when she spoke out so passionately about the apartheid that was going on at that time in South Africa.

To think that so much was achieved by one woman during a career spanning more than 50 years is incredible and I feel honoured to be able to share her life story with a new generation as well as those able to remember the impact Mama Afrika had throughout the world, both musically and politically.

I often feel humbled when I hear comments about me being an inspiration to young school children (with whom I love working) and to those who have followed my career both in Zimbabwe and here in the UK.

I have also drawn inspiration from many people encountered in my personal and professional life, such as news reader Susie Fowler-Watt, community elder Danny Keen, former chief executive of the East Anglian Air Ambulance Service, recently awarded MBE, Patrick Peal. And on the global scale: Emma Thompson; the Dalai Lama; the late Nelson Mandela and Maya Angelou, to name but a few. They all seem to have or to have had a passion and drive that is so contagious and full of positivity that people just want to listen to them.

And on this subject I was amazed to bump into two local policemen in Norwich a few weeks ago. Although I know it is not polite to stare, I couldn’t help myself.

As I looked closer, I recognised one of them as a young refugee I knew from years ago when he first arrived in Norwich from Congo.

And now, here he was, doing his bit for our local force. As I spoke to both of them, I really wanted to talk to them as an old auntie would back home and remind them both how they were now brothers working towards the same cause and should stick together and show a united front, but I resisted the temptation! I was just so inspired to see them playing such a vital role in our beautiful county; so in the end I just told them how proud I was of both of them.

Furthermore, I have to commend the local police force for encouraging and supporting these young men to follow their passion and dream in what may seem a difficult career for those of black and ethnic minorities - even more so perhaps in such a rural county. But they are working to change this image for future generations. It’s by seeing those with whom we can identify becoming integrated into our whole society that we can inspire change and grow as a culture.

So, in the words of the late Desmond Tutu, 'do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world’.