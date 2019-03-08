Search

Advanced search

Revealed: Ornate interior of church before it was consumed by fire

PUBLISHED: 13:56 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 04 September 2019

Picture from 2016 of the interior of St Mary the Virgin Church in Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, which has been gutted by a fire. Picture: Simon Knott

Picture from 2016 of the interior of St Mary the Virgin Church in Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, which has been gutted by a fire. Picture: Simon Knott

Simon Knott

This is the ornate interior of a medieval church before it was destroyed by fire.

Fire has gutted the church at Wimbotsham, near Downham Market Picture: Chris BishopFire has gutted the church at Wimbotsham, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Flames tore through St Mary's Church at Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, this morning.

Fire crews arrived to find the 12th Century building well alight as they battled to bring the blaze under control.

Picture from 2016 of the interior of St Mary the Virgin Church in Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, which has been gutted by a fire. One of the wooden figures carved by James Rattee in 1853. Picture: Simon KnottPicture from 2016 of the interior of St Mary the Virgin Church in Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, which has been gutted by a fire. One of the wooden figures carved by James Rattee in 1853. Picture: Simon Knott

The roof over the main part of the building collapsed, while wooden furniture inside the building was consumed by the flames.

Priceless items which were lost included a 15th Century table, pews and bench ends decorated by intricate carved figures and animals.

Picture from 2016 of the interior of St Mary the Virgin Church in Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, which has been gutted by a fire. One of the wooden figures carved by James Rattee in 1853. Picture: Simon KnottPicture from 2016 of the interior of St Mary the Virgin Church in Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, which has been gutted by a fire. One of the wooden figures carved by James Rattee in 1853. Picture: Simon Knott

The carvings were the work of the acclaimed 19th Century wood worker James Rattee, examples of whose work can be found in Westminster Abbey and churches across the Diocese of Ely.

A wooden door dating back to Norman times - believed to be one of the largest of its kind in the area - was also destroyed.

Picture from 2016 of the interior of St Mary the Virgin Church in Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, which has been gutted by a fire. Picture: Simon KnottPicture from 2016 of the interior of St Mary the Virgin Church in Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, which has been gutted by a fire. Picture: Simon Knott

Picture from 2016 of the interior of St Mary the Virgin Church in Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, which has been gutted by a fire. One of the wooden figures carved by James Rattee in 1853. Picture: Simon KnottPicture from 2016 of the interior of St Mary the Virgin Church in Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, which has been gutted by a fire. One of the wooden figures carved by James Rattee in 1853. Picture: Simon Knott

Picture from 2016 of the interior of St Mary the Virgin Church in Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, which has been gutted by a fire. One of the wooden figures carved by James Rattee in 1853. Picture: Simon KnottPicture from 2016 of the interior of St Mary the Virgin Church in Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, which has been gutted by a fire. One of the wooden figures carved by James Rattee in 1853. Picture: Simon Knott

A Norman door at the church Picture: Simon KnottA Norman door at the church Picture: Simon Knott

Firefighters can be seen through the doorway after the wooden door was destroyed in the fire Picture: Chris BishopFirefighters can be seen through the doorway after the wooden door was destroyed in the fire Picture: Chris Bishop

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

We tested for cocaine use in Norwich’s public toilets and this is what we found

Traces of cocaine was found in the Norwich bus station toilets using drug-detecting wipes. Picture: Archant

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Norfolk man ordered to pay back £40,000 earned from crime

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Appeal for volunteer seal wardens as breeding season looms

Visiting the seals is a quinnesential norfolk winter patime. Here a baby seal pup at Horsey. Picture: James Bass

Section of A12 to close for three nights for resurfacing work

Resurfacing work on the A12 Station Road at Blythburgh will be carried out overnight next month with traffic diverted. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists