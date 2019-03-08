Revealed: Ornate interior of church before it was consumed by fire

Picture from 2016 of the interior of St Mary the Virgin Church in Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, which has been gutted by a fire. Picture: Simon Knott Simon Knott

This is the ornate interior of a medieval church before it was destroyed by fire.

Flames tore through St Mary's Church at Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, this morning.

Fire crews arrived to find the 12th Century building well alight as they battled to bring the blaze under control.

The roof over the main part of the building collapsed, while wooden furniture inside the building was consumed by the flames.

Priceless items which were lost included a 15th Century table, pews and bench ends decorated by intricate carved figures and animals.

The carvings were the work of the acclaimed 19th Century wood worker James Rattee, examples of whose work can be found in Westminster Abbey and churches across the Diocese of Ely.

A wooden door dating back to Norman times - believed to be one of the largest of its kind in the area - was also destroyed.

