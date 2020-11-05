‘The show will go on’ vows theatre producer ahead of lockdown

Ryan Holt is putting on a covid secure live show at Beccles Public Hall. PHOTO: Louisa Lay Archant

A theatre producer has vowed a town’s festive show will go ahead as planned, despite lockdown forcing theatres to close their doors this month.

Ryan Holt has spoken of his determination to stage his festive production of Inside the Snowglobe in December at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre.

The show tells the story of a child transported into a magical world of the ornament they are holding, with performances announced after a string of pantomimes around the region were postponed in the wake of the pandemic.

Over the past five years, Mr Holt has put on sell-out pantomime shows at the Beccles venue, with this year’s offering, which is due to begin on December 19, set to be a socially-distanced and Covid-safe affair.

Plans for the production were announced last month, with Mr Holt aiming to “bring a smile to people’s faces when they need it now more than ever.”

However, as part of the second national lockdown, government restrictions will see theatres closed until December 2.

Mr Holt said: “I would really like to reassure everyone that all the cast, crew and the theatre are completely committed to staging Inside the Snowglobe.

“We are all 100pc on board and determined to bring the production to the stage if we are permitted to.

“Socially-distanced rehearsals for the production are scheduled to begin on December 14, ahead of the opening performance.

“I would really like to thank the hundreds of people who have booked tickets so far.

“It has been completely overwhelming and just shows how much families need some form of normality this festive season.

“Please keep booking your tickets as we continue to prepare for what we believe will be an amazing show.”

Some seating will be removed from the auditorium to ensure social distancing is maintained at all times, while the production will also include a socially-distanced meet-and-greet with Santa, where each child will receive a gift.

There will be up to three performances a day, at 10.30am, 2.30pm and 6pm, with the show lasting around 80 minutes from December 19-24.

Tickets are on sale at £12 from www.becclespublichall.com.