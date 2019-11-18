Search

See inside the pub at a care home near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:54 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 18 November 2019

92 year-old resident Noel Harmer enjoys a pint at the new 'beer garden' inside Grenville Court Care Home in Horsford. Picture: Neil Didsbury

92 year-old resident Noel Harmer enjoys a pint at the new 'beer garden' inside Grenville Court Care Home in Horsford. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

The county has welcomed a new addition to its pub scene - in a care home.

Staff at Grenville Court care home in Horsford at the newly-built Grenville Arms beer garden. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Grenville Arms officially opened at Grenville Court Care Home in Horsford on Monday, with an aim of serving its 64 residents, who all live with dementia, alcohol and food every day of the week.

Boasting an astroturf floor to bring the outside inside, the pub features a dart board, a pool table that accommodates wheelchair users and a television which airs Norwich City games past and present.

"Your fish and chips Sir". Resident Noel Harmer, 92 receives his lunch at the new beer garden at Grenville Court care home in Horsford. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The pub serves personalised dinners, from roast dinners to fish and chips, as well as beer, cider, whiskey, wine, vodka and soft drinks.

Head of maintenance Ian Flynn, 51, said: "I think it's a great idea as it's something that hasn't been done before. The residents can't go out to bars anymore so we have bought the bar to them."

Grenville Court care home in Horsford has built an indoor 'beer garden' for its residents, including dart board, pool table and football on TV. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The idea to open a pub came from resident Brian, who has been a Canaries fan for more than 70 years, and wanted to continue to support the club.

Manager Gerard Dooley said: "I promised Brian he could enjoy football as he once did, and in a team meeting I just thought of the idea of a pub.

Residents can play darts, pool or watch football on a TV behind the bar at the new beer garden at Grenville Court care home in Horsford. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"No matter how pronounced the dementia is, everyone should be able to take part in life."

The 33-year-old added: "Some people have said you shouldn't be giving people with dementia alcohol. But if you can't give people a pint at this time in their lives, when can you?

Gerard Dooley, Manager of Grenville Court care home in Horsford, at the Grenville Arms beer garden which was built inside the property. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"It is obviously all monitored and we don't serve alcohol to those on medication."

Tucking into some fish and chips at the opening was 77-year-old resident Peter Bramston, who said the biggest appeal of the pub was the beer.

Carl Crick, 62 says his mother Thelma Baldwin, 89 has made big improvements since staying at Grenville Court care home, thanks in part to social spaces like the beer garden. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Graham Brinkman, a 75-year-old resident, added the pub was fantastic and a great place to meet people and develop friendships.

Mr Dooley said: "One of the main reasons we opened the pub was to push integration and communication among residents. We have eight lounges in the care home so quite often people would sit in different lounges. But now they have a central area to all meet and socialise.

"The pool table is also a great distraction and it helps to calm those residents who are distressed as it gives them something to concentrate on. So far we have had an incredible response from everyone including relatives and staff."

Also planned for the near future is a bakery and shop.

