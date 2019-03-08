Explore the rooms, bar and restaurant at The Hog Hotel

We had a tour around the new business in Pakefield near Lowestoft.

Cool, soothing pastel-shaded Scandinavian styling, and oodles of creature comforts await at a brand new hotel and restaurant, perched close to the UK's most easterly point.

The Hog Hotel, in Pakefield near Lowestoft, is within touching distance of some of the most desirable parts of the country - Lowestoft's sandy beaches, the wild dunes of Walberswick, chic Southwold, and the wilderness of the Norfolk Broads.

The hotel (set to be the first in a series along the East coastal region) is a passion project for Nathan and Sally Jones, alongside Nathan's sister Cathy, who resides at the property as a co-director and general manager.

Pakefield holds fond memories for the siblings, whose parents used to run a fish and chip shop just up from the beach. And the hotel's cheeky hedgehog branding is named for their father, Dave, who sadly passed away last year.

Formerly The Fishers Hotel, no stone's been left unturned in the complete refurbishment of the 150-year-old building, with sympathetic works carried out by local tradespeople to retain as many characterful features as possible, while transforming every room into a little oasis of coastal calm.

There are now 16 rooms to choose from, including options for families, dog owners and guests with mobility issues. All have been given a sprinkle of style by Hannah at Suffolk's Shelf Interiors, whose subtle palette of gentle greys, blues, greens and yellows weave through every inch of the hotel.

Four levels of accommodation are available, with just a £20 difference between them - from a classic double, to a luxury double with front facing views, a little more space, a 'menu' for bedding, access to a mini bar, and extra touches to come, such as a turndown service, hot water bottles in the cooler months…maybe a little flask of hot chocolate when you retire to bed. The hotel also has a pair of brand new two-room suites, one with fully disabled access including a wet room.

Downstairs, and the transformation is astounding. A new 6m Welsh stone bar area, complete with comfy niches and a chef's table, leads into a dazzlingly bright conservatory breakfast room, and in turn, into a brand new garden area, flooded with sunlight from dawn to dusk, perfect to sip one of the hotels cool gins or infusions.

And a slick new restaurant is headed by executive chef Matt Catterall, who's relishing the chance to work with exciting local producers, as well as the opportunity to train and mentor catering students from the area.

Dining at The Hog Hotel is designed to be informal, fun and affordable with a range of price points to suit everyone from £7 to £45 - Nathan and Sally have very little desire to price out local clients, but also want to offer something different.

Breakfast (available for guests initially and to non-residents from Autumn onwards) sets the tone for the day, with breads and pastries from The Penny Bun Bakehouse just minutes away, buoyed by Matt's homemade preserves, and a medley of intriguing options - think Hog Beans on toast with English burrata, rocket and basil pesto oil, or wild mushroom polenta with salsa verde. Of course a classic English breakfast plays its part too.

The Toasted menu, served throughout the week at lunch and dinner, brims with simple, tasty one plate dishes such as cheese platters, carrot kibbeh with grilled flatbread, chilli hummus, taboulleh salad and tahini dressing, and a hearty club sandwich. Bookings are not essential.

Each Sunday the focus turns to 'Taste of Britain' - a weekly changing menu for Sunday lunch recipes focussing on local, traditional and heritage dishes.

But it's the Taste menu (Thursday to Saturday evenings) where Matt gets to flex his culinary muscles, conjuring up dishes from a very specific parts of the world in what's a new take on 'themed' dining.

Until the end of July diners will be taken on a five course jaunt around Venice, sampling bar snacks, rich meatballs, homemade pasta and more…with wines available to pair with each course.

Speaking of wines, Nathan has worked with a supplier he's had a long relationship with to curate a list of sensibly priced delicious bottles you'll struggle to find anywhere else in the area.

The team can't wait to welcome customers old and new to experience what The Hog Hotel has to offer. For restaurant reservations and the best room rates book here, or call 01502 569805. Booking is advisable but walk-ins are welcome