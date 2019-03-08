Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Ad Feature

Explore the rooms, bar and restaurant at The Hog Hotel

PUBLISHED: 20:00 28 June 2019

The Hog Hotel, Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Hog Hotel, Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

We had a tour around the new business in Pakefield near Lowestoft.

The Hog Hotel, Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Hog Hotel, Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Cool, soothing pastel-shaded Scandinavian styling, and oodles of creature comforts await at a brand new hotel and restaurant, perched close to the UK's most easterly point.

The Hog Hotel, in Pakefield near Lowestoft, is within touching distance of some of the most desirable parts of the country - Lowestoft's sandy beaches, the wild dunes of Walberswick, chic Southwold, and the wilderness of the Norfolk Broads.

The hotel (set to be the first in a series along the East coastal region) is a passion project for Nathan and Sally Jones, alongside Nathan's sister Cathy, who resides at the property as a co-director and general manager.

Pakefield holds fond memories for the siblings, whose parents used to run a fish and chip shop just up from the beach. And the hotel's cheeky hedgehog branding is named for their father, Dave, who sadly passed away last year.

The Hog Hotel, Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Hog Hotel, Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Formerly The Fishers Hotel, no stone's been left unturned in the complete refurbishment of the 150-year-old building, with sympathetic works carried out by local tradespeople to retain as many characterful features as possible, while transforming every room into a little oasis of coastal calm.

There are now 16 rooms to choose from, including options for families, dog owners and guests with mobility issues. All have been given a sprinkle of style by Hannah at Suffolk's Shelf Interiors, whose subtle palette of gentle greys, blues, greens and yellows weave through every inch of the hotel.

Four levels of accommodation are available, with just a £20 difference between them - from a classic double, to a luxury double with front facing views, a little more space, a 'menu' for bedding, access to a mini bar, and extra touches to come, such as a turndown service, hot water bottles in the cooler months…maybe a little flask of hot chocolate when you retire to bed. The hotel also has a pair of brand new two-room suites, one with fully disabled access including a wet room.

Downstairs, and the transformation is astounding. A new 6m Welsh stone bar area, complete with comfy niches and a chef's table, leads into a dazzlingly bright conservatory breakfast room, and in turn, into a brand new garden area, flooded with sunlight from dawn to dusk, perfect to sip one of the hotels cool gins or infusions.

The Hog Hotel, Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Hog Hotel, Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

You may also want to watch:

And a slick new restaurant is headed by executive chef Matt Catterall, who's relishing the chance to work with exciting local producers, as well as the opportunity to train and mentor catering students from the area.

Dining at The Hog Hotel is designed to be informal, fun and affordable with a range of price points to suit everyone from £7 to £45 - Nathan and Sally have very little desire to price out local clients, but also want to offer something different.

Breakfast (available for guests initially and to non-residents from Autumn onwards) sets the tone for the day, with breads and pastries from The Penny Bun Bakehouse just minutes away, buoyed by Matt's homemade preserves, and a medley of intriguing options - think Hog Beans on toast with English burrata, rocket and basil pesto oil, or wild mushroom polenta with salsa verde. Of course a classic English breakfast plays its part too.

The Toasted menu, served throughout the week at lunch and dinner, brims with simple, tasty one plate dishes such as cheese platters, carrot kibbeh with grilled flatbread, chilli hummus, taboulleh salad and tahini dressing, and a hearty club sandwich. Bookings are not essential.

Each Sunday the focus turns to 'Taste of Britain' - a weekly changing menu for Sunday lunch recipes focussing on local, traditional and heritage dishes.

But it's the Taste menu (Thursday to Saturday evenings) where Matt gets to flex his culinary muscles, conjuring up dishes from a very specific parts of the world in what's a new take on 'themed' dining.

Until the end of July diners will be taken on a five course jaunt around Venice, sampling bar snacks, rich meatballs, homemade pasta and more…with wines available to pair with each course.

Speaking of wines, Nathan has worked with a supplier he's had a long relationship with to curate a list of sensibly priced delicious bottles you'll struggle to find anywhere else in the area.

The team can't wait to welcome customers old and new to experience what The Hog Hotel has to offer. For restaurant reservations and the best room rates book here, or call 01502 569805. Booking is advisable but walk-ins are welcome

Most Read

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Judge slams puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer for wearing balaclava to court

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook right) after arriving at court. (left) Photos released by the RSPCA of the puppy farm. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Two dogs kill 33 sheep in gruesome attack in farmer’s field

33 sheep were left dead or dying after a prolonged attack by two mastiffs in a farm field near Attlebridge. Pictured: The two dogs before they were chased off the field. Picture: Julie Dacre

Twin brothers to take over the reins of popular Norfolk pub

The White Lodge at Attleborough. Photo: Denise Bradley

Owls ready to cash in on Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes was a popular figure last season at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two dogs kill 33 sheep in gruesome attack in farmer’s field

33 sheep were left dead or dying after a prolonged attack by two mastiffs in a farm field near Attlebridge. Pictured: The two dogs before they were chased off the field. Picture: Julie Dacre

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Puppy farmer spared jail again, despite judge slamming balaclava stunt

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook before a court hearing where she avoided jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. (Left) A photo from the RSPCA of some of the puppies they found in a raid. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Firefighters rescue person trapped under lawn mower

Crews from Harleston, Carrow and Earlham were called to the scene at Shelton, near Long Stratton, shortly after 3.40pm on Friday, June 28. Photo: Denise Bradley

Explore the rooms, bar and restaurant at The Hog Hotel

The Hog Hotel, Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists