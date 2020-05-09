Search

Lifeboat launched following reports of ‘object’ in sea

PUBLISHED: 09:31 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 09 May 2020

A previous scene from Gorleston beach. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Archant

A lifeboat was called out after an object was spotted in the sea off a popular beach.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston inshore lifeboat launched at about 8.58pm last night (Friday, May 8) following reports of an “object in the water off Gorleston beach.”

A post on the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat Facebook page said the inshore lifeboat was requested to launch with HM Coastguard rescue officers from Gorleston also in attendance.

On arriving at the scene, the ‘object’ turned out to be a dead seal.

A lifeboat spokesman said: “Gorleston ILB was launched to reports of an object in the water off Gorleston beach.

“Once the ILB, with the volunteer crew, arrived on scene the object was identified as a deceased seal.

“HM Coastguard Gorleston team also in attendance.

“ILB was stood down and returned to station.”

