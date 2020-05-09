Lifeboat launched following reports of ‘object’ in sea

A lifeboat was called out after an object was spotted in the sea off a popular beach.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston inshore lifeboat launched at about 8.58pm last night (Friday, May 8) following reports of an “object in the water off Gorleston beach.”

A post on the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat Facebook page said the inshore lifeboat was requested to launch with HM Coastguard rescue officers from Gorleston also in attendance.

On arriving at the scene, the ‘object’ turned out to be a dead seal.

