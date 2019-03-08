Inquests opened into two separate deaths of women from coastal communities

Inquests have been opened into the deaths of two women from coastal communities.

The hearings took place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on King Street, Norwich, on Tuesday, July 9.

Elizabeth Thompson, 58, who was born in Great Yarmouth, died on July 2, 2019 in Gorleston.

She had no fixed address.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said the cause of death was blood loss.

A full inquest will take place on December 4.

Mrs Lake also opened the inquest into the death of Eileen Tonks, 70, on Tuesday.

The retired cashier from Seafields Drive, Hopton, died on July 3, 2019, at Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital.

Her medical cause of death was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis and high blood pressure, according to Mrs Lake.

A full inquest will take place on October 11.