Inquest opens into holiday park worker

PUBLISHED: 13:55 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 29 January 2020

Castaways Holiday Park in Bacton. Picture: James Bass

A holiday park worker was found dead in woods, an inquest opening has heard.

The inquest into the death of Shaun Atkinson, 37, a contractor at Castaways Holiday Park on Paston Road, Bacton, near Cromer, was opened and adjourned on January 29 at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

Mr Atkinson lived at the holiday park and died on January 15.

Ms Blake said he was found in a wooded area near Old Hall Road, Bacton, and the medical cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

A full inquest is happening on July 6.

Ms Blake also opened and adjourned the inquest into carer Stacey Siegert, 30, from Feltwell Farm on Lodge Road, Feltwell, near Thetford.

Miss Siegert, who was engaged to be married, died on November 17, at the farm.

Her medical cause of death was respiratory depression due to bronchopneumonia and mixed drug toxicity and a full inquest will take place on May 4.

