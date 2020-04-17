Search

Five inquests opened into deaths at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

PUBLISHED: 13:58 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 17 April 2020

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inquests into the deaths of five people, all at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, were opened on Friday, April 17.

June Leech, 85, of Brickle Road, Stoke Holy Cross, died on April 7. The inquest at Norfolk Coroners’ Court heard the cause of death was a subdural haematoma, following a fall. The inquest was adjourned to July 1.

Meanwhile, Michael Bentley, 79, of Eastgate Street, Shouldham, died on April 5. He was admitted following a fall and the cause of death was pneumonia. It was adjourned to July 8.

Mehernosh Lentin, 70, of Heath Road, Eccles, died on April 13. The cause of death was a chest infection, following a fall. It was adjourned to July 7.

James Rider, 78, of Constable Close, Attleborough, died on April 5, and the cause of death was a subdural haematoma. It was adjourned to July 10.

Meanwhile, Brian Winch, 87, of Knapton Green, Knapton, died on April 7, and the cause of death was an intracranial bleed. It was adjourned to May 27.

