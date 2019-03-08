Search

Inquests opened into deaths of two former Norwich builders

PUBLISHED: 13:15 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 19 July 2019

Inquests into the deaths of two men who died in Norwich have been opened at Norfolk Coroners Court. Pictured, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Inquests into the deaths of two men who died in Norwich have been opened at Norfolk Coroners' Court.

Retired builder Alfred Watts, aged 82, died at Ashfield Care Home, Rackheath, Norwich, on Friday, March 1.

Mr Watts, who was born on July 17, 1936, in London, was identified by a carer at the home, and his medical cause of death was given as heart disease, coronary artery disease, hypertension and asbestosis - a lung condition linked to asbestos exposure.

At the opening on Friday, July 19, coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest to Wednesday, October 2.

Ms Lake also heard that builder Henry Curtis, aged 77, died on Wednesday, July 10, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

He was born on December 28, 1941, in Norwich, and lived at St Clements Nursing Home.

His medical cause of death was given as pulmonary thrombosis, embolism, and congestive cardiac failure.

The inquest will take place on Tuesday, October 29.

