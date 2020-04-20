Search

Inquests opened into deaths of two women found dead in their homes

PUBLISHED: 12:37 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 25 November 2019

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inquests have been opened into the deaths of two women found dead in their homes earlier this year.

Norfolk area coroner Yvonne Blake opened an inquest into the death of 43-year-old Marie Ann Nicholson, who died at her home on Victoria Road, Great Yarmouth, on January 6.

Alcohol and drug toxicity were stated as the medical cause of death.

Ms Nicholson's body was identified by her son's fiancée.

Further inquiries are yet to be made, and the inquest was adjourned to April 20, 2020.

A second inquest was opened into the death of Laurie Hayton, 51, who was found dead at her home in Pentney, near King's Lynn, in a separate incident on August 15, having suffered acute alcohol toxicity.

Her husband, who had known Mrs Hayton for 10 years, identified her body.

Ms Blake adjourned the inquest to February 21, 2020, pending further police inquiries.

Both inquests will take place at the Norfolk Coroners Court in Carrow House, Norwich.

