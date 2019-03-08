Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Retired nurse died days after falling from her bed, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 15:20 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 10 July 2019

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A retired nurse died days after falling from her bed, an inquest opening has heard.

Vanessa Hutson, 81, of Layson Drive in Norwich, died on July 6 this year at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

An inquest opening was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on July 10.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mrs Hutson fell from her bed on June 30 this year.

You may also want to watch:

She said the cause of death was a blood clot due to a fall.

In a separate hearing on July 10, Ms Blake opened and adjourned the inquest into the death of Roy Berner, 72, from Braydeston Crescent in Brundall.

Mr Berner, a retired motor fitter, died at his home on February 16 this year after suffering a cardiac arrest. He could not be resuscitated.

His cause of death was type 2 respiratory failure, bronchopneumonia, asbestosis and heart disease, according to Ms Blake.

Both inquests will take place on October 2 at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

Most Read

‘You were such an amazing person’ - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash which blocked busy road

The Norwich-bound A146 is blocked after a crash. Photo: Live traffic map

Former F1 driver based in Norfolk could lose leg after freak moped accident

Martin Donnelly, chief driving instructor for the driving academy at Lotus, and ex-F1 driver for the team. Picture: Lotus

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Norwich men who made almost £150k from fraud ordered to pay back £10

Manby Road. Photo: Bill Smith

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The stench was horrendous’ - Three hour road closure after lorry spills chemicals and raw intestines

Waste from Banham Poulty chicken factry was spilled over Station Road in Attleborough. Photo: Submitted

‘You were such an amazing person’ - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We’re devastated’ - family heartbroken after home ransacked by thieves

John Allitt, 33, had his home in Gorleston ransacked last month. Picture: John Allitt

Champagne on ice as hair salon expands into historic Norwich venue

Deb Dominic, Hairsmiths. Pic: Deb Dominic

Country singer Brett Eldredge to head to East Anglia next year

Country singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge. Picture: Michele Laurita
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists