Retired nurse died days after falling from her bed, inquest hears

A retired nurse died days after falling from her bed, an inquest opening has heard.

Vanessa Hutson, 81, of Layson Drive in Norwich, died on July 6 this year at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

An inquest opening was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on July 10.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mrs Hutson fell from her bed on June 30 this year.

She said the cause of death was a blood clot due to a fall.

In a separate hearing on July 10, Ms Blake opened and adjourned the inquest into the death of Roy Berner, 72, from Braydeston Crescent in Brundall.

Mr Berner, a retired motor fitter, died at his home on February 16 this year after suffering a cardiac arrest. He could not be resuscitated.

His cause of death was type 2 respiratory failure, bronchopneumonia, asbestosis and heart disease, according to Ms Blake.

Both inquests will take place on October 2 at Norfolk Coroner's Court.