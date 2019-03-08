Search

Inquests into two people's deaths adjourned as investigations continue

PUBLISHED: 13:11 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 18 July 2019

The inquest into the death of Mark Sewell has been adjourned. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Archant

Inquests into the deaths of two people have been adjourned while investigations continue.

On Thursday morning, Norfolk Coroner's Court, in Norwich, held a review into the death of Louisa Vardy, who died aged 28 on October 24 last year.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said the inquest related to a road traffic collision near North Walsham.

The incident happened on the A149 at Worstead, at the junction with Withergate Road.

Ms Lake said the crash was still being investigated, and adjourned the inquest until October 18 this year.

Meanwhile, an inquest review into the death of Mark Sewell, who died aged 37 on April 22 this year, was also heard.

The opening of his inquest, held on April 29, heard he had been found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich.

His medical cause of death was recorded as hanging.

Ms Lake said investigations were ongoing, but that an inquest date had now been fixed for September 11.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

