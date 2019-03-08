Search

Inquests into the deaths of two men in Norwich adjourned for investigation

PUBLISHED: 13:16 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 19 July 2019

Two inquests into the deaths of men who died in Norwich have been adjourned while further investigations continue. Photo: Antony Kelly

Two inquests into the deaths of men who died in Norwich have been adjourned while further investigations continue.

An inquest into the death of Richard Broughton, aged 77, who died in Norwich on July 26, 2018, was opened on August 24, 2018.

And at a pre-inquest review at Norfolk Coroners' Court on Friday, July 19, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said investigation into his death was ongoing and adjourned proceedings for a further pre-inquest review on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

While an inquest into the death of Robert Cranstone, aged 46, who died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), was opened on August 20, 2018.

"The death is still being investigated and is not ready for inquest," Ms Lake said, at a review hearing on Friday, July 19, at the coroners' court.

She adjourned proceedings to a further review set to take place on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

