Two Norfolk road death inquests postponed

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

The inquests into the deaths of two people in crashes on Norfolk roads have been postponed while police investigations continue.

Zach Futter, 21, died in a crash on the A10 Lynn Road near Runcton on January 13.

An inquest into his death opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday April 22.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner, said a full inquest could not be held while the Crown Prosecution Service investigated, and postponed it until July 22.

Meanwhile, an inquest into the death of Tony Skerratt also opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

Mr Skerratt, 44, died after a crash on the A11 near Attleborough on February 26 last year.

Mr Skerratt was the passenger of a lorry which was involved in a collision with two stationary vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest has been postponed until June 22.