Inquests into deaths of young men who died in crashes delayed for police investigations

Inquests into the deaths of two men who died in crashes have been adjourned while police investigations continue.

The inquest into the death of Craig Cooke, who died aged 27 in a crash which happened in Castle Rising on September 17 last year, was delayed until August while enquiries continue.

Mr Cooke, of Burnham Avenue in King's Lynn, was a passenger in the vehicle, and was taken to Addenbrooke's hospital, where he died days later.

And the inquest into the death of Matthew Parker has also been adjourned until October.

Mr Parker, 23, died on December 21 last year in Caston.

On Monday, Norfolk Coroner's Court, in Norwich, heard there had been a delay in toxicology analysis.