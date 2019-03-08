Search

Inquests into two unrelated deaths delayed for further investigations

PUBLISHED: 16:33 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 30 July 2019

Cawston village sign. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Investigations are still taking place into two unrelated deaths, according to a lead coroner.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner, held two pre-inquest reviews into the deaths of Joanna Bailey, 36, who died in Cawston, near Aylsham, and Ricard Saputko, 59, who died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Both hearings took place at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, King Street, Norwich, on July 24.

Ms Bailey died on April 28, 2018, and her inquest was opened and adjourned on September 25.

Mr Saputko died on January 29, 2018, and his inquest was opened and adjourned on August 29.

Speaking about the circumstances surrounding both deaths, the senior coroner said: "The matters are still being investigated."

Both pre-inquest reviews were adjourned, for another pre-inquest review for Mr Saputko and a full inquest for Ms Bailey, to take place on August 21.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

