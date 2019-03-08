Search

Inquests opened into four deaths in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:38 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 27 September 2019

The inquests were adjourned to Norfolk Coroners Court Picture: Simon Finlay

The inquests were adjourned to Norfolk Coroners Court Picture: Simon Finlay

Inquests into four deaths in Norfolk were opened and adjourned today.

Derek Maddison, 43, was found dead at his home in Fern Gardens, Belton, on April 30.

The cause of death was given as toxicity and a pulmonary embolism. Assistant coroner Simon Milburn, sitting in King's Lynn, adjourned the inquest until January 28 at Norwich.

Doreen Joan Virgo, 89, of Mill Street, Buxton, was found dead in Norwich, on July 12.

The cause of death was given as compression of the neck. Mr Milburn adjourned the inquest until January 22, at Norwich.

Nigel Fisher, 58, was found at his home in Titlow Road, Harleston, on September 22.

The cause of death was given as hanging. The inquest into his death was adjourned until March 1 at Norwich.

Kevin Kemp was found dead in Norwich on September 22. The causes of death were given as asphyxia and hanging. The inquest was adjourned until December 20 at Norwich.

