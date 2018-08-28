Inquest to take place following deaths of two men in A47 crash

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron Archant

An inquest is due to take place today into the deaths of two men who died in a head-on collision on the A47.

Riki Boughen, 43, and James Cox, 46, died after their Ford Transit van was involved in a collision with a coach on the A47 in King’s Lynn on January 17.

A previous inquest review has heard Boughen, the passenger in the van, died at the scene from a severe head injury.

Mr Cox sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, where he later died.

The accident happened on single-carriageway stretch of the road at Constitution Hill, around a mile east of the Hardwick Roundabout.

An inquest review has heard no further action was being taken by the crown prosecution service.

The inquests for both men, who were both from Wisbech, are due to take place later today at King’s Lynn Coroner’s Court later today (Friday, November 23).