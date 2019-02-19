Search

Inquest to begin into death of UEA student found in lake

PUBLISHED: 07:27 10 January 2020

Nick Sadler whose body was discovered in the University of East Anglia lake on February 19, 2019 . Picture: Will Sadler

Nick Sadler whose body was discovered in the University of East Anglia lake on February 19, 2019 . Picture: Will Sadler

Archant

An inquest into the death of a university student who drowned in a lake will start today.

The body of Nick Sadler, 25, a film and television studies student at the University of East Anglia (UEA) was discovered in the university's campus lake on the edge of Norwich on February 19, 2019.

His inquest is due to take place at Bishops Lynn House in King's Lynn this morning.

Mr Sadler was in his final year of his degree and grew up in Highgate, in the centre of King's Lynn, during which time he studied at the now King Edward VII Academy on the Gaywood Road.

Before his body was found by diving teams he was reported missing and family, friends and well-wishers carried out an 11-day search.

During the inquest opening, assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said: "He was a student and died at the lake at the UEA in Norwich," she said. Investigations so far reveal Nick was reported as missing on February 10, 2019. A search was subsequently carried out and he was found deceased. She said the medical cause of death has been given as drowning. Further investigations are under way."

Mr Sadler's father Will Sadler described his son as a "wonderful child".

He said: "It was a privilege to have him as a son. He was so supportive of everyone and wanted to help everyone, and he couldn't understand why the world was not like that with him.

"He loved people, and he loved cats - he was mad on animals generally. He was kind - I never had an argument with him. I knew he would have made a lovely father, but he won't have that chance."

In another tribute, his brother, Oliver, 31, said: "He'd do anything for you. He never hurt anybody, he was kind and funny to be around. He has given us so many wonderful memories and I still can't believe that this has actually happened. We all miss him terribly."

