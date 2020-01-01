Search

Inquest to take place into motorcyclist who died in road crash

PUBLISHED: 17:30 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 09 January 2020

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest is due to take place into the death of a motorcyclist in an Easter weekend road crash.

Dovydas Sapalas, 33, died on April 20, 2019, in a collision on the A1075 Thetford Road in Wretham, four days before his 34th birthday.

An inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House, Norwich, on April 29 heard that the cause of death for Mr Sapalas was extensive injury to the skull due to a road traffic collision.

Emergency services were called at 7.30pm to reports that a Suzuki GSXR motorbike, which was travelling from Watton on the A1075 towards Thetford, was involved in a crash with a chevron sign close to the junction with Church Road.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said Mr Sapalas was born in Lithuania and was a business owner who lived at Bowes Close in Watton at the time of his death.

An inquest is due to take place into his death on Friday, January 10 at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

