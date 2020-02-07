Woman who died in road crash is named

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant Archant

The woman who died in a road accident at Foxley has been named.

An inquest into the death of 32-year-old Corina Caroline Sayer is due to open at Norfolk Coroner's Court today (Friday, February 7).

The crash happened around 9.30pm on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley - between Fakenham and Norwich - on Saturday, January 25.

In the single-vehicle collision, a blue Mazda, left the road and hit a tree next to a lay-by at a bend in the road, just north of the village.

Floral bouquets, personal messages, a teddy bear and other items were later left at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, saw the manner of driving prior to the incident, or has dashcam footage, should contact the police's serious collision investigation team on 101, quoting incident number NC-25012020-414.