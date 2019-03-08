Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Inquest due to open into death of UEA student found dead on campus

PUBLISHED: 21:53 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:53 17 March 2019

Stock photo of UEA. Photo: UEA

Stock photo of UEA. Photo: UEA

Archant

The inquest into the death of a University of East Anglia student found in his room last week is due to open on Monday.

First year literature and creative writing student Theo Brannan Hulme was found last Tuesday, in the Brittain House accommodation at the UEA.

The head of the school of literature, drama, and creative writing Professor Alison Donnell said at the time: “Theo was a warm and personable young man and highly regarded by his lecturers, tutors and classmates as a talented writer with a huge amount of promise. He had quickly established himself as a much-loved member of our first year cohort and he will be greatly missed by all of us.”

An inquest will be opened into his death at Norwich Coroner’s Court on Monday.

The tragedy rekindled a debate at UEA about the level of support students receive, and UEA’s vice chancellor announced funding for mental health support would go up by 63pc.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Murder probe launched after man, 67, stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Large tree falls in Norwich city centre

A fallen tree on the corner of London Street and Bedford Street, Norwich. Cosy Club general manager Pete Harvey cutting off branches. Photo: Pete Harvey

Woman arrested after serious assault at Wymondham home

Police at the scene of the incident in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Rumours circulated on social media that there was a man with a gun. Picture: Contributed by Jason Silom

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Murder probe launched after man, 67, stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Mother’s plea for son missing on his 25th birthday to come home

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Inquest due to open into death of UEA student found dead on campus

Stock photo of UEA. Photo: UEA

Pedestrians ignore safety barriers under city centre tower

Pedestrians have breached the road closure of Westlegate after a chunk of cladding fell from the tower in high wind. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists