Inquest due to open into death of UEA student found dead on campus

Stock photo of UEA. Photo: UEA Archant

The inquest into the death of a University of East Anglia student found in his room last week is due to open on Monday.

First year literature and creative writing student Theo Brannan Hulme was found last Tuesday, in the Brittain House accommodation at the UEA.

The head of the school of literature, drama, and creative writing Professor Alison Donnell said at the time: “Theo was a warm and personable young man and highly regarded by his lecturers, tutors and classmates as a talented writer with a huge amount of promise. He had quickly established himself as a much-loved member of our first year cohort and he will be greatly missed by all of us.”

An inquest will be opened into his death at Norwich Coroner’s Court on Monday.

The tragedy rekindled a debate at UEA about the level of support students receive, and UEA’s vice chancellor announced funding for mental health support would go up by 63pc.