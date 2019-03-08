Inquest to open into death of missing man found in park

An inquest into the death of a missing man found in a Wymondham park is due to open today.

The body of Tom Gray, aged 20, was discovered in Ketts Park, Wymondham, on Friday, September 20.

Mr Gray was reported missing the previous day after last being seen in Norwich city centre on Thursday, September 19.

Officers were called to the park shortly after 3.30pm on the Friday after a body was discovered by a dog walker.

An inquest opening into Mr Gray's death will be held at Norfolk Coroner's Court today (Tuesday, October 1).

