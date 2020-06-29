Inquest to open into death of man who suffered serious head injuries in city woods

An inquest will today open into the death of a man who suffered serious traumatic head wounds in woodland on the edge of Norwich.

A week ago today, at 5.15am police were called to Clapham Woods, opposite Wensum Park, where they found 40-year-old Daniel Littlewood, who had suffered serious head injuries. Paramedics treated him, but he died at the scene.

The same day, police arrested 39-year-old Andrew Forbes, of Crome Road in Norwich, in relation to the incident and he has since been charged with murder and could stand trial later this year.

This morning, an inquest into Mr Littlewood’s death will open at Norfolk Coroners’ Court in Norwich.

Last week, Mr Littlewood’s family issued a short statement paying tribute to him, describing him as “a much-loved son and brother”.

It it, they said: “His death has come as a huge shock to our family, and follows the recent death of his mother in April from illness.”