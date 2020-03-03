Inquest to open into 'tragic loss' of teaching assistant found in River Wensum

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

An inquest will open today into the death of a Costessey woman whose body was found in the River Wensum.

Clare Kerrison, 48, went missing from her home in The Street, Costessey on Tuesday, February 18, prompting searches from emergency services.

On Friday, February 21, police recovered her body from the River Wensum between Costessey and Hellesdon and her family was informed.

Today, an inquest into her death will be opened at Norfolk Coroners' Court in Norwich.

Mrs Kerrison was a teaching assistant at St Augustine's Catholic Primary School in Costessey. In its latest newsletter, the school thanked the community for its support and encouraged children to focus on positive memories of Mrs Kerrison.

It reads: "The school staff would like to thank the school community for their compassion, consideration and support this week, following the tragic loss of Mrs Kerrison."