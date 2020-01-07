Inquest to open into death of 30-year-old A17 crash victim

An inquest will today be opened into the death of a 30-year-old man who died in a crash on the A17 the day before New Year's Eve.

Steve Botten, who has been named locally for the first time since the crash, died on December 30 after his red Ford Fiesta was involved in a crash with a lorry on the A17 at Terrington St Clement.

The incident happened close to the road's junction with Market Lane, at around 7.20pm and saw Mr Botten declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry suffered leg injuries as a result of the crash, which saw the main road closed to traffic for more than six hours.

This morning, Wednesday, December 8, an inquest into his death will be opened at Norwich Coroner's Court.

Anybody with information regarding the crash, or who has dash cam footage, is encouraged to contact Sgt Peter Howlett at Swaffham Roads and Arms Policing team on 101 quoting incident 406 of December 30.