Search

Advanced search

Inquest to open into death of 30-year-old A17 crash victim

PUBLISHED: 06:00 08 January 2020

Flowers left at the scene on the A17 near Terrington St Clement. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Flowers left at the scene on the A17 near Terrington St Clement. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant

An inquest will today be opened into the death of a 30-year-old man who died in a crash on the A17 the day before New Year's Eve.

Steve Botten, who has been named locally for the first time since the crash, died on December 30 after his red Ford Fiesta was involved in a crash with a lorry on the A17 at Terrington St Clement.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened close to the road's junction with Market Lane, at around 7.20pm and saw Mr Botten declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry suffered leg injuries as a result of the crash, which saw the main road closed to traffic for more than six hours.

This morning, Wednesday, December 8, an inquest into his death will be opened at Norwich Coroner's Court.

Anybody with information regarding the crash, or who has dash cam footage, is encouraged to contact Sgt Peter Howlett at Swaffham Roads and Arms Policing team on 101 quoting incident 406 of December 30.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Samantha Elliot the owner of Panda, sitting at the bar when it opened in 2018. Picture : Archant

Year-round parking ban at seaside nature haven is nearly here

A year-round ban on parking in Beach Road, Winterton, comes into force on Monday January 13. This picture, taken over Christmas 2019, shows vehicles encroaching on the dunes as visitors flock for a festive walk or to see the seals Picture: Liz Coates

Revealed: NDR roundabout accident blackspots

The police and fire service attended 54 crashes on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) since it opened. Picture: Archant

Norfolk’s most wanted: Have you seen these men?

Top left to right: David Rumsey and Daniel Coe. Bottom left to right: Joseph Sharpe and Tony Rand. Photo: Norfolk Police

City defender set for Scottish move

Akin Famewo is set for a loan move away from Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Samantha Elliot the owner of Panda, sitting at the bar when it opened in 2018. Picture : Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

Inquest to open into death of 30-year-old A17 crash victim

Flowers left at the scene on the A17 near Terrington St Clement. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich bar closes down

Samantha Elliot the owner of Panda, sitting at the bar when it opened in 2018. Picture : Archant

Man cleared of exposing himself in nightclub

Bar and Beyond, on Norfolk Street in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘That shirt is now framed on my wall’ - Former City keeper re-lives famous victory at Old Trafford

Declan Rudd celebrates Norwich City's 2015 victory with Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin, right, at Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists