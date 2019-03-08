Inquest to begin into death of Cromer 19-year-old Nyall Brown

Cromer teenager Nyall Brown, in whose memory the annual Boxing Day dip is being held. Photo: Mearl Brown

The inquest into the death of 19-year-old Nyall Brown from Cromer is set to begin on Thursday.

Nyall Brown Picture: Mearl Brown Nyall Brown Picture: Mearl Brown

Nyall took his own life in May last year.

Known as Smiley Nyall, his parents Tracey and Mearl described him as a “deeply sensitive, cheeky chappy who wore his heart on his sleeve”.

Previously Pete Gascoyne, Nyall’s PE teacher and football coach at Cromer High School, praised his abilities and sportsmanship.

He said: “Nyall was at the heart of that team - for five years he was the engine. I respected him.

“Nyall always did his share and more. He would drop to the ground with exhaustion and then get up again.

“As captain he led by example.”

His death rocked his home town, where he lived all of his life, and there was standing room only at his funeral at Cromer Crematorium.

The inquest will be held at 10am, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, in Norwich.