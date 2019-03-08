Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Inquest to begin into death of Cromer 19-year-old Nyall Brown

PUBLISHED: 15:14 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 10 April 2019

Cromer teenager Nyall Brown, in whose memory the annual Boxing Day dip is being held. Photo: Mearl Brown

Cromer teenager Nyall Brown, in whose memory the annual Boxing Day dip is being held. Photo: Mearl Brown

Mearl Brown

The inquest into the death of 19-year-old Nyall Brown from Cromer is set to begin on Thursday.

Nyall Brown Picture: Mearl BrownNyall Brown Picture: Mearl Brown

Nyall took his own life in May last year.

Known as Smiley Nyall, his parents Tracey and Mearl described him as a “deeply sensitive, cheeky chappy who wore his heart on his sleeve”.

Previously Pete Gascoyne, Nyall’s PE teacher and football coach at Cromer High School, praised his abilities and sportsmanship.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Nyall was at the heart of that team - for five years he was the engine. I respected him.

“Nyall always did his share and more. He would drop to the ground with exhaustion and then get up again.

“As captain he led by example.”

His death rocked his home town, where he lived all of his life, and there was standing room only at his funeral at Cromer Crematorium.

The inquest will be held at 10am, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, in Norwich.

Most Read

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

Decision day arrives over plans to build 322 homes in Norfolk village

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

Travellers return to site on city’s outskirts after moving on from former care home

The entrance of the Aegel House site in Burgh Road, Alysham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girl’s 11th birthday ‘ruined’ after getting stuck on rides at Pleasurewood Hills

Abi Doddington from Lowestoft, was excited to be one of the first thrill seekers to run around the theme park on its opening weekend. Picture: Contributed by Carrie Doddington

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Iconic north Norfolk hotel set to change hands for more than £8.65 million

Brendan Hopkins outside the Hoste, in Burnham Market. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Man, 57, confronted in car park by paedophile hunters as he arranged to meet girl, 14

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Dame Darcey Bussell leaves Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing judges (C) BBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists