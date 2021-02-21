News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Inquest into death of man, 70, in crash at Snetterton circuit to be heard

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 8:00 AM February 21, 2021   
The Bomb Hole corner of the Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Barry Pritchard died at Snetterton Circuit in June 2020. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

An inquest into the death of a man in a collision at a Norfolk race track will be heard on Monday.

On June 16, 2020, 70-year-old Barry Pritchard died following a crash at the circuit on Harling Road, in Snetterton.

His inquest opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court nine days later, on June 25.

A pre-inquest hearing was held on February 9 at the coroner's court at Carrow House, during which the full inquest was scheduled.

On Monday, February 22, a jury will be tasked with determining what the circumstances were around his death, in a hearing to be held at the Professional Development Centre on Woodside Road before senior coroner Jacqueline Lake.

In most circumstances, inquests are held without a jury, leaving the coroner to draw their conclusions.

However, juries are can be called upon if the death involves certain health and safety matters or if it serves the public interest for one to be present. 

Most Read

  1. 1 9 Norfolk villages you may never have heard of
  2. 2 Worried dog walker rang police after falling for 'creative' mannequin prank
  3. 3 Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher
  1. 4 Government's lockdown easing – what do we know so far?
  2. 5 Takeaway van in pub car park serving street food and roasts a big hit
  3. 6 Historic pub being transformed into £1million luxury home
  4. 7 'I loved my house' - Properties days away from demolition for new bridge
  5. 8 Who was jailed in Norfolk's courts this week?
  6. 9 Message in a bottle full of post-Covid wishes washes up on Norfolk beach
  7. 10 Mum-of-two hotel manager 'totally transformed' by five stone weight loss

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hair boss Jason Taylor selling the Kinki salon because of Covid

Hair salon up for sale as boss accuses government of 'letting us fail'

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Whitlingham Broad Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Couple 'in state of undress' at beauty spot fined for lockdown breach

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
The Tesco Extra and Dobbies store on the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Bur

Norfolk customers hit in pocket as Tesco charges twice

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Fishermen have shared pictures of an octopus they caught while off the coast of Cromer in North Norfolk.

Video

Fishermen catch amazing orange octopus off north Norfolk

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon