Inquest into death of man, 70, in crash at Snetterton circuit to be heard

Published: 8:00 AM February 21, 2021

An inquest into the death of a man in a collision at a Norfolk race track will be heard on Monday.

On June 16, 2020, 70-year-old Barry Pritchard died following a crash at the circuit on Harling Road, in Snetterton.

His inquest opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court nine days later, on June 25.

A pre-inquest hearing was held on February 9 at the coroner's court at Carrow House, during which the full inquest was scheduled.

On Monday, February 22, a jury will be tasked with determining what the circumstances were around his death, in a hearing to be held at the Professional Development Centre on Woodside Road before senior coroner Jacqueline Lake.

In most circumstances, inquests are held without a jury, leaving the coroner to draw their conclusions.

However, juries are can be called upon if the death involves certain health and safety matters or if it serves the public interest for one to be present.