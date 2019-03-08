Search

Inquest suspended into death of Brooke murder victim

PUBLISHED: 08:59 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 17 July 2019

Frances Hubbard. Picture: Archant Library

An inquest into the death of an elderly woman, which sparked a murder inquiry, has been suspended.

A schedule one review looking into the case of Hilda Hubbard, 76, who died on September 23, 2018, in her Brooke home was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Norwich, on July 16.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake suspended the inquiry under schedule one of the Coroner's Justice Act "in view of a pending prosecution".

The inquest will be reviewed on December 20, this year.

Hilda Frances Hubbard, known as Frances, lived in Churchill Place, where she was pronounced dead by police on September 23.

A post-mortem found the cause of death to be multiple stab wounds.

Mrs Hubbard's husband, Michael Hubbard, 81, was arrested following her death and detained under the Mental Health Act.

His case is due to be heard at Norwich Crown Court.

