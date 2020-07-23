Inquest date set for dog groomer who died after her car hit a tree

Flowers at the scene of the accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham, on January 25 which killed Corina Sayer. Picture: Archant Archant

A date has been set for an inquest into the death of a dog groomer whose car hit a tree.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash, which killed Corina Sayer, 32, from Fakenham, happened at 9.30pm on January 25 on the A1067 Fakenham Road in Foxley, near Dereham.

Her blue Mazda left the road and hit a tree next to a lay-by at the bend.

An inquest review was held on Thursday, July 23, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, Norfolk, by area coroner Yvonne Blake.

During the opening on February 7, at Norfolk’s Coroner Court, the medical cause of death was given as neck injury due to a road traffic collision.

After the crash floral tributes were left at the scene between Norwich and Fakenham for the 32-year-old dog groomer who was born in King’s Lynn.

During the review hearing Ms Blake set a date for the full inquest which is due to take place on August 25 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.