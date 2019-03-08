Search

Details set for inquest of teenager found unresponsive at mental health hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:52 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 30 October 2019

The former Huntercombe Hospital in Buxton, where teenager Mia Titheridge was found. Picture: Archant

Archant

Details of an inquest for a 17-year-old who died following a stay in a Norfolk mental health unit have been finalised.

Mia Titheridge died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on March 19, 2017, hours after being found unresponsive in her room at the former Huntercombe Hospital in Buxton near Aylsham.

An inquest into her death is due to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Monday, November 18 and will be heard in front of a jury.

Ahead of the inquest, interested parties, including spokesmen for the Titheridge family and the Huntercombe Group, met at the court to finalise the list of witnesses and arrangements for documentary evidence.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said aspects of Miss Titheridge's care at Huntercombe Hospital would be discussed at the full inquest, including the level of observations, assessment of risks including suicide and self-harm and the circumstances of her discovery. A pathologist's report into the cause of death is also set to be discussed.

Despite a previous request by the family's legal counsel to include comments from the Care Quality Commission in the inquest, the pre-inquest review on Wednesday heard that the organisation would not be listed as an interested party.

A pre-inquest hearing in August heard a serious case review into Miss Titheridge's death had been carried out by the North Yorkshire Safeguarding Children's Board, which had requested that its report not be disclosed until after the inquest.

Following Miss Titheridge's death, her mother Victoria Titheridge set up a Just Giving fundraising page in aid of Leeds Mind.

Ms Titheridge said her daughter had been battling mental health problems and that the years leading up to her death were "truly awful and lonely" for the family.

The Huntercombe Hospital in Buxton closed down in December 2017, but the Huntercombe Group still runs hospitals in the UK. In a previous statement, the group said it would comply fully with the inquest process.

