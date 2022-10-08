Inquest date set for amatuer boxer found dead near home

An inquest into the death of a popular amatuer boxer found dead near his home has been opened.

Torban Luke Parham, of Feltwell, near Thetford, was found deceased close to his address at Hall Farm Close on Sunday, August 7 2022.

Following his passing, a Go Fund Me page was set up to help his family with the funeral costs.

A tribute on the website said: “Torban was such a lovely lad and an amazing dad. He loved his mum and family whole heartedly.

“Such a cheeky grin on his face. He will be greatly missed.”

The 33-year-old, known affectionately as “Torbs”, was born on January 17, 1989, in Norwich.

An inquest into his death was opened on the morning of Friday, October 7 by the area coroner for Norfolk, Yvonne Blake, at the city’s Coroner's Court at County Hall.

A full inquest has been scheduled to take place at 10am on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.