Further reviews into deaths of suspected murder victims

PUBLISHED: 07:31 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:31 04 November 2019

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Further reviews into the deaths of two people in Norwich are due to take place today (Monday).

Bumbles Cottage (in blue), Mill Street, Buxton, where Doreen Virgo lived with husband Mick. Picture Peter Walsh.Bumbles Cottage (in blue), Mill Street, Buxton, where Doreen Virgo lived with husband Mick. Picture Peter Walsh.

The deaths of Doreen Virgo and James Greene have been listed for review at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

Doreen Virgo, 89, was found dead at Grays Fair Court care home in Dereham Road on July 12 after police were called to the property.

She was staying at the care home at the time of her death, but previously lived at Mill Street in Buxton.

Her husband Mick Virgo, 81, was charged with her murder. The case had been scheduled for trial on January 6, 2020.

James Greene, 39, died at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on June 6 after being attacked in a flat in Dolphin Grove, where he lived.

Peter Bruton, 26, has been charged with Mr Greene's murder but denies the offence. A trial has been fixed for November 11.

