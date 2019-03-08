Search

Further review to be held into death of teenager after street fight

PUBLISHED: 11:40 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 31 October 2019

Tributes in The Walks, King's Lynn, to Reece Hornibrook who died in 2019. Picture: Chris Bishop

Tributes in The Walks, King's Lynn, to Reece Hornibrook who died in 2019. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Another review into the death of a teenager who suffered head injuries in a street brawl will be held in the new year.

Reece Hornibrook, 17, from London Road in King's Lynn, died on July 9 at the town's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

The Peterborough-born student suffered the head injuries in a fight on Saddlebow Road, in Lynn, at 3.30am on July 7.

At an inquest review at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Thursday, October 31, area coroner Yvonne Blake said the teenager had been taken to the QEH, where he later died.

The medical cause of death has previously been given as severe head injury.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, was initially charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm following Mr Hornibrook's death.

But he has since been charged with manslaughter, which he has denied, and is due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court on March 2.

A further inquest review is due to take place on February 28.

