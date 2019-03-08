Further delays to inquest into man's death three years after brutal attack
PUBLISHED: 11:32 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 25 June 2019
An inquest into the death of a man who died three years after being brutally attacked in Great Yarmouth has been adjourned again.
Russell Lambert was left severely brain damaged, paralysed and blind after the attack at his brother's house in Albion Road on February 1, 2014.
He was admitted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow on January 2, 2017, where he died three days later, aged 58.
He and his brother Patrick were assaulted by Clive Malone, who was jailed for life in October 2014 after being found guilty of attempted murder following a trial at Norwich Crown Court.
A previous pre-inquest review into Mr Lambert's death heard he had been attacked with a dumbbell weights bar.
Another review on Tuesday at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich heard that the case was still under investigation and a further review was scheduled for September 23.
